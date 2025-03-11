Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഫീ​സ്: വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ ത​ള്ളി സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക്

    ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഫീ​സ്: വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ ത​ള്ളി സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക കൈ​മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഫീ​സ് ഈ​ടാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന വാ​ർ​ത്ത ത​ള്ളി സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക് ഓ​ഫ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത്. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ പേ​യ്മെ​ന്റ് ലി​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​ര​ക്ക് ഈ​ടാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ലോ​ച​ന​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ളു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഈ ​വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ളാ​ണ് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക് നി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ച​ത്. നി​ല​വി​ൽ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ പ​ണ കൈ​മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    central bank kuwait news electronic transactions
