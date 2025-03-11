Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 March 2025 10:33 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 March 2025 10:33 AM IST
ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് ഇടപാടുകൾക്ക് ഫീസ്: വാർത്ത തള്ളി സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്ക്text_fields
News Summary - Fees for electronic transactions: Central Bank denies news
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് ഇടപാടുകൾക്കും സാമ്പത്തിക കൈമാറ്റങ്ങൾക്കും ഉപഭോക്താക്കളിൽ നിന്ന് ഫീസ് ഈടാക്കുമെന്ന വാർത്ത തള്ളി സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് കുവൈത്ത്. കുവൈത്തിൽ ഓൺലൈൻ പേയ്മെന്റ് ലിങ്കുകൾക്ക് നിരക്ക് ഈടാക്കാൻ ആലോചനയുണ്ടെന്ന് റിപ്പോർട്ടുകളുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.
ഈ വാർത്തകളാണ് സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്ക് നിഷേധിച്ചത്. നിലവിൽ സൗജന്യമായാണ് ഡിജിറ്റൽ പണ കൈമാറ്റങ്ങൾ ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് ലഭ്യമാകുന്നത്.
