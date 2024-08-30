Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Aug 2024 3:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Aug 2024 3:55 AM GMT

    മ​നു​രാ​ജി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    Manuraj
    മ​നു​രാ​ജി​ന് വി​ശ്വ​ബ്ര​ഹ്മം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മൊ​മെ​ന്‍റോ കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്കു പോ​കു​ന്ന മ​നു​രാ​ജി​ന് വി​ശ്വ​ബ്ര​ഹ്മം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. സം​ഘ​ട​ന അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് അം​ഗ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​നു​രാ​ജ്.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് സു​മേ​ഷ് സു​ധാ​ക​ര​ൻ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ മൊ​മെ​ന്‍റോ മ​നു​രാ​ജി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി. ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി മു​ര​ളീധ​ര​ൻ പോ​രേ​ടം, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ രാ​ജേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ, മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ, അ​നി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsManuraj
    News Summary - farewell to Manuraj
