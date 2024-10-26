Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightജ​ലീ​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Oct 2024 5:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Oct 2024 5:58 AM GMT

    ജ​ലീ​ൽ ക​ണ്ണ​ങ്ക​ര​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    farewell
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജ​ലീ​ൽ ക​ണ്ണ​ങ്ക​ര​ക്ക്

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മെ​മ​ന്റോ കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി എ​ല​ത്തൂ​ർ നി​യോ​ജ​ക മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജ​ലീ​ൽ ക​ണ്ണ​ങ്ക​ര​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

    സാ​ൽ​മി​യ ഫി​റോ​സ് നാ​ല​ക​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ​സ​തി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​സീ​സ് തി​ക്കോ​ടി മെ​മ​ന്റോ​യും എ​ല​ത്തൂ​ർ നി​യോ​ജ​ക മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി കെ.​എം ആ​ലി​ക്കു​ഞ്ഞി ഉ​പ​ഹാ​ര​വും കൈ​മാ​റി. ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​സ്‌​ലം മ​ച്ച​ക്കു​ളം, എ​ൻ. ഫി​റോ​സ്, ടി.​ടി. ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം, പി. ​അ​ന​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:FarewellKuwait News
    News Summary - farewell to jaleel kannangara
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick