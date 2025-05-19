Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 May 2025 12:25 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 May 2025 12:25 PM IST

    വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: തു​ട​ർ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​ത്തി​നു നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ഇ​ട​വ​ക​യ​യി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. വി​കാ​രി ഫാ.​സി​ജി​ൽ ജോ​സ് വി​ല​ങ്ങ​ൻ​പാ​റ, ട്ര​സ്റ്റി റ്റി​ബി മാ​ത്യു, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി​നു ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി. ഇ​ട​വ​ക​യു​ടെ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsFarewellkuwaitnews
    News Summary - farewell for students
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X