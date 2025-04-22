Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    22 April 2025 12:12 PM IST
    22 April 2025 12:12 PM IST

    ജെ​യിം​സ് പി.​തോ​മ​സി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    ജെ​യിം​സ് പി.​തോ​മ​സി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    ജെ​യിം​സ് പി.​തോ​മ​സി​ന് ഫാ. ​സി​ജി​ൽ ജോ​സ് വി​ല​ങ്ങ​ൻ​പാ​റ മെമ​ന്റോ കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​നു ശേ​ഷം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ജെ​യിം​സ് പി.​തോ​മ​സി​ന് St. Peter's Church യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ദേ​വാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഇ​ട​വ​ക​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി ഫാ. ​സി​ജി​ൽ ജോ​സ് വി​ല​ങ്ങ​ൻ​പാ​റ മൊ​മെ​ന്റോ കൈ​മാ​റി. ഫാ. ​മ​നോ​ജ്‌ തോ​മ​സ്, ട്ര​സ്റ്റീ ടി​ബി മാ​ത്യു, ആ​ക്റ്റി​ങ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റോ​ബി തോ​മ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Gulf News Farewell
