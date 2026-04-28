ഫാ.സിജിൽ ജോസ് വിലങ്ങൻപാറക്ക് യാത്രയയപ്പ്

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Posted Ondate_range 28 April 2026 10:05 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 April 2026 10:05 AM IST
ഫാ.സിജിൽ ജോസ് വിലങ്ങൻപാറക്ക് യാത്രയയപ്പ്text_fields
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News Summary - Farewell accorded to Fr. Sijil Jose Vilanganpara
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് സെന്റ് പീറ്റേഴ്സ് ക്നാനായ ദേവാലയം ഇടവകയിൽ സേവനം പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മടങ്ങുന്ന വികാരി റവ.ഫാ.സിജിൽ ജോസ് വിലങ്ങൻപാറക്ക് റിഗ്ഗെ ഏരിയ പ്രയർ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി.
ഇടവകയിൽ മൂന്ന് വർഷത്തെ സേവനം പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയാണ് ഫാ.സിജിൽ ജോസ് മടങ്ങുന്നത്. യാത്രയയപ്പ് ചടങ്ങിൽ സെക്രട്ടറി മിലൻ അറക്കൽ, ട്രസ്റ്റി സജിലു, കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗം ഡാറ്റ്സൺ പപ്പത്തിയിൽ എന്നിവർ സംബന്ധിച്ചു.
കുട്ടികളും മുതിർന്നവരും അടക്കം നിരവധി പേർ ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
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