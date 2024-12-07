Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    7 Dec 2024 8:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Dec 2024 8:08 AM GMT

    ന​ബീ​ൽ ക​ന​വ​ത്തി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    ന​ബീ​ൽ ക​ന​വ​ത്തി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ജോ​ലി ആ​വ​ശ്യാ​ർ​ഥം ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​ന്ന മു​ബാ​റ​ക് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ സ്റ്റാ​ഫും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നു​മാ​യ ന​ബീ​ൽ ക​ന​വ​ത്തി​ന് സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ൾ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. പാ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട രോ​ഗി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ബാ​റ​ക് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ ന​ബീ​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി​യ സേ​വ​നം വി​ല​മ​തി​ക്കാ​നാ​വാ​ത്ത​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് നി​ഹാ​സ് വാ​ണി​മേ​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. വി​വി​ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പി​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

