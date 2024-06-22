Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jun 2024 3:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jun 2024 3:33 AM GMT

    ബി​നു പോ​ളി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    Farewell
    ബി​നു പോ​ളി​ന് ക്ല​ബി​ന്റെ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്നും ന്യൂ​സി​ലാ​ൻ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​ത​ല​റ്റി​ക് ഡി ​ജ​ലീ​ബ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക്ല​ബ്ബ് പ്ല​യ​റും ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക​ളി​ക്കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ ബി​നു പോ​ളി​ന് ക്ല​ബ് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ബി​നു​വി​നെ​യും കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തെ​യും ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. ക്ല​ബ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബി​ജു, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ടി​റ്റോ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ദീ​പ​ക് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ബി​നു പോ​ളി​ന് ക്ല​ബി​ന്റെ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:FarewellKuwait News
