Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightയാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 May 2024 4:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 May 2024 4:12 AM GMT

    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ഓ​ർ​ച്ച, സു​ഭാ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്ക് കെ.​എം.​എ ന​ൽ​കി​യ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ഓ​ർ​ച്ച, സു​ഭാ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ക​ബ​ദ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (കെ.​എം.​എ) യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ല​മാ​യി കെ.​എം.​എ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​രു​വ​രും. കെ.​എം.​എ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ഹാ​ഷിം, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ശ​രീ​ഫ് എം.​വി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റി. വൈ. ​പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​ഫാ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ, എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ റ​ഷീ​ദ്, അ​ൻ​സാ​ർ, സു​ൽ​ബി​ക്ക​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു.

    TAGS:FarewellKuwait
