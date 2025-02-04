Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    4 Feb 2025 10:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    4 Feb 2025 10:59 AM IST

    ‘പു​ട്ടും ക​ട​ല​യും’ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    Family reunion
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ‘പു​ട്ടും ക​ട​ല​യും’ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ‘പു​ട്ടും ക​ട​ല​യും’ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ലി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. റ​ഫീ​ഖ് മു​ല്ലേ​രി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മു​ര​ളി, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷീ​ബ ജോ​ൺ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ഷി​ന്റു ജോ​സ​ഫ്, കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ സി.​പി. സൈ​ജു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    എ.​കെ. ഹു​സൈ​ൻ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളു​ണ്ടാ​യി. കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ മൂ​ന്നാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം മേ​യ് ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    Kuwait News Family reunion
    News Summary - Family reunion organized
