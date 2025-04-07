Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 April 2025 12:28 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 April 2025 12:28 PM IST

    വ്യാ​ജ വി​സ രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ ആ​ജീ​വ​നാ​ന്ത യു.​എ​സ് വി​ല​ക്കി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​കും

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: യു.​എ​സ് വി​സ​ക്ക് അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ക്കു​ക. അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​യോ​ടൊ​പ്പം തെ​റ്റാ​യ​തോ വ്യാ​ജ രേ​ഖ​ക​ളോ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​ത് ഗു​രു​ത​ര കു​റ്റ​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​ത് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ്ഥി​ര​മാ​യ യാ​ത്ര വി​ല​ക്കി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്നും കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ യു.​എ​സ് എം​ബ​സി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. വ്യാ​ജ രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​നെ വി​സ​ക്ക് യോ​ഗ്യ​ന​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​ട​യാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും എം​ബ​സി എ​ക്സ് അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait NewsU.S.A.travel ban
