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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഫഹാഹീൽ ഫിഫ ക്ലബ് ജഴ്സി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jun 2026 11:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jun 2026 11:05 AM IST

    ഫഹാഹീൽ ഫിഫ ക്ലബ് ജഴ്സി പ്രകാശനം

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    ഫഹാഹീൽ ഫിഫ ക്ലബ് ജഴ്സി പ്രകാശനം
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    ജഴ്സി പ്രകാശനത്തിന് ശേഷം ടീം അംഗങ്ങൾ

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിലെ പ്രമുഖ പ്രവാസി ഫുട്ബാൾ ക്ലബ് ഫഹാഹീൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഫുട്ബാൾ അസോസിയേഷൻ (ഫിഫ) ക്ലബിൻ്റെ പുതിയ സീസണിലേക്കുള്ള ജേഴ്സി പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു. 2026 ഫിഫ ലോകകപ്പിനെ കപ്പിനെ സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്തുവെൽക്കം മാച്ചും സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ഉമ്മുൽ അയ്മൻ ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ നടന്ന പ്രകാശന ചടങ്ങിന് ക്ലബ് അംഗങ്ങളായ പി.കെ. മുനീർ, ജയൻ, ശ്രീനി, സൽമാൻ, റഫീഖ് ബാബു, ഫരീദ്, ജിജി, പ്രകാശ് എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

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