Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightപ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Feb 2026 8:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Feb 2026 8:50 AM IST

    പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​ബു​ഹ​ലി​ഫ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​ബു​ഹ​ലി​ഫ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​ബു​ഹ​ലി​ഫ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​ബു​ഹ​ലി​ഫ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. യൂ​നി​റ്റ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മു​ജീ​ബ് റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ദേ​ശീ​യ ഗാ​ന​ത്തോ​ടെ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹി​മാ​ൻ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​ന സ​ന്ദേ​ശം കൈ​മാ​റി.

    മെ​മ്പ​ർ ഷി​പ് ക്യാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ബാ​ബു ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. മു​ബാ​റ​ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കി​സ്സ് പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ന​ട​ന്നു. അ​ബ്ദു​സ്സ​മ​ദ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും സ​ലീ​ന ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:expatriatewelfareRepublic Day CelebrationsKuwaitAbu Khalifa Region
    News Summary - Expatriate Welfare Abu Khalifa Unit Republic Day Celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X