    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2025 10:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2025 10:35 AM IST

    പ്ര​വാ​സി ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചെ​യ്ത നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    പ്ര​വാ​സി ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചെ​യ്ത നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ലെ റെ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​ഷ്യ​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി ക​രു​ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന അ​റ​ബ് പ്ര​വാ​സി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.

    തൂ​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ ജീ​വ​നൊ​ടു​ക്കി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ന് പി​ന്നി​ലെ കാ​ര​ണം വ്യ​ക്ത​മ​ല്ല.

    മ​ര​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Death NewsKuwait
