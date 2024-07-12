പ്രവാസി വിദ്യാർഥി നാട്ടിൽ മരണപെട്ടു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
12 July 2024
12 July 2024
പ്രവാസി വിദ്യാർഥി നാട്ടിൽ മരണപെട്ടുtext_fields
News Summary - Expatriate student died in the hometown
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ബി.കെ.താജുദ്ദീൻ, സാജിദ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ മിഷ്ബാഹ് (13) നാട്ടിൽ മരണപെട്ടു.
കുവൈത്ത് ജാബ്രിയ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ എട്ടാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർത്ഥിയായിരുന്നു. എറണാകുളം അമൃത ആശുപത്രികിൽ വെച്ചാണ് മരണം. കുറച്ച് ദിവസമായി അസുഖ ബാധിതനായിരുന്നു. ഖബറടക്കം കാസർകോട് ബോവിക്കാനം ജുമാ മസ്ജിദിൽ നടക്കും.
ബോവിക്കാനം സ്വദേശിയായ താജുദ്ദീൻ കുവൈത്തിൽ ഹോട്ടൽ ബിസിനസാണ്. ഇരുപത് വർഷത്തോളമായി കുടംബത്തോടൊപ്പം കുവൈത്തിലാണ്.
