Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    26 March 2025 10:25 AM IST
    26 March 2025 10:25 AM IST

    പ്ര​വാ​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ സെ​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം

    പ്ര​വാ​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ സെ​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സാ​ഹോ​ദ​ര്യ​വും പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ക്ക​ലും പ്ര​ക​ട​മാ​ക്കി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട്

    സ്ത്രീ ​തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ സെ​ൽ (പി.​എ​ൽ.​സി) ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. പ്ര​വാ​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ സെ​ൽ വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. പി.​എ​ൽ.​സി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക​ൺ​ട്രി ഹെ​ഡ് ബാ​ബു ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ്, വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഇ​ന്റ​ർ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ഷൈ​നി ഫ്രാ​ങ്ക് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Expatriate Legal CellIftar Kit
