Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    31 Aug 2025 10:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Aug 2025 10:25 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​രി​ച്ചു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ബ്ദ​ലി ഫാ​മി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഫ​ലാ​ഹ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ൽ മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ​സൈ​ക്കി​ളും വാ​ഹ​ന​വും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു പ്ര​വാ​സി യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളേ​റ്റ ഇ​യാ​ൾ സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​ത​ന്നെ മ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ല്‍ കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. റോ​ഡ് സു​ര​ക്ഷ പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

    Car Accident Kuwait News Expatriate dies
