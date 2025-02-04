Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    4 Feb 2025 9:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    4 Feb 2025 9:44 AM IST

    പ്ര​വാ​സി ശു​ചി​മു​റി​യി​ൽ തൂ​ങ്ങി മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    dead body
    Representational Image

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വി​ദേ​ശി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യെ താ​മ​സ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ ശു​ചി​മു​റി​യി​ൽ തൂ​ങ്ങി മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ലെ ബാ​ച്ചി​ല​ർ മു​റി​യി​ലാ​ണ് 47കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. കൂ​ടെ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന യു​വാ​വി​നെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത് ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു.

    മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി. ​പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ബാ​ധ്യ​ത കാ​ര​ണം ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചെ​യ്ത​താ​ണെ​ന്നാ​ണ് കൂ​ടെ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ മൊ​ഴി ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള സാ​ധ്യ​ത പൊ​ലീ​സ് ത​ള്ളി​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

