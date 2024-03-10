Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2024 4:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2024 4:14 AM GMT

    കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മ​നോ​ജ് കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് കോ​ടോ​ത്ത് പാ​ല​ക്ക​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പു​തി​യ വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​നോ​ജ് കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ (38) കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഉ​റ​ക്ക​ത്തി​നി​ടെ​യു​ള്ള ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​മാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ​കാ​ര​ണം. ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ഫു​ഡ് ക​മ്പ​നി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​താ​വ്: ഗോ​പാ​ലകൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ. മാ​താ​വ്: ബാ​ലാ​മ​ണി. ഭാ​ര്യ: ദി​ൽ​ഷ മ​നോ​ജ്, സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ഉ​ദ​യ​ൻ, മ​ഹേ​ഷ്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി ടീം ​വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kuwait Newsexpatriate death
    News Summary - Expatriate death
