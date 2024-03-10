Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 March 2024 4:14 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 March 2024 4:14 AM GMT
News Summary - Expatriate death
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കാസർകോട് കോടോത്ത് പാലക്കൽ സ്വദേശി പുതിയ വളപ്പിൽ വീട്ടിൽ മനോജ് കൃഷ്ണൻ (38) കുവൈത്തില് നിര്യാതനായി. ഉറക്കത്തിനിടെയുള്ള ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണകാരണം. ഗൾഫ് ഫുഡ് കമ്പനി ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: ഗോപാലകൃഷ്ണൻ. മാതാവ്: ബാലാമണി. ഭാര്യ: ദിൽഷ മനോജ്, സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഉദയൻ, മഹേഷ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയായി വരുന്നതായി ടീം വെൽഫെയർ അറിയിച്ചു.
