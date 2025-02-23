Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 11:44 AM IST
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 11:44 AM IST

    100 പെ​ട്ടി സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ബ്ദ​ലി പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ 100 പെ​ട്ടി സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​ണ് ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വ്യ​ക്തി​ഗ​ത ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തി അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ട്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ക​ണ്ടു​കെ​ട്ടി. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി പ്ര​തി​യെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

