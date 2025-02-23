Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
23 Feb 2025 11:44 AM IST
23 Feb 2025 11:44 AM IST
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: അബ്ദലി പോർട്ടിൽ 100 പെട്ടി സിഗരറ്റുമായി പ്രവാസി പിടിയിൽ. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരമാണ് കസ്റ്റംസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ പ്രതിയെ പിടികൂടിയത്. സിഗരറ്റുകൾ വ്യക്തിഗത ഉപയോഗത്തിനുള്ളതാണെന്ന് പ്രതി അവകാശപ്പെട്ടെങ്കിലും കസ്റ്റംസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ കള്ളക്കടത്ത് വസ്തുക്കൾ കണ്ടുകെട്ടി. കൂടുതൽ നിയമനടപടികൾക്കായി പ്രതിയെ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട വിഭാഗത്തിന് കൈമാറി.
