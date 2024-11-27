Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Nov 2024 5:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Nov 2024 5:42 AM GMT

    ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്ത് എ​ഥ​നോ​ൾ ചോ​ർ​ന്നു

    Shuwaikh port
    അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്ത് ക​ണ്ടെ​യ്ന​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് എ​ഥ​നോ​ൾ ചോ​ർ​ന്നു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്കാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ട​ൻ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട്ട അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചോ​ർ​ച്ച ത​ട​യാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. വൈ​കാ​തെ പ്ര​ശ്നം പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ച​താ​യും ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

