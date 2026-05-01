അനുമതിയില്ലാതെ പ്രവർത്തിച്ച സ്ഥാപനം അടച്ചുപൂട്ടി

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exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 1 May 2026 11:21 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 May 2026 11:21 AM IST
അനുമതിയില്ലാതെ പ്രവർത്തിച്ച സ്ഥാപനം അടച്ചുപൂട്ടിtext_fields
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News Summary - Establishment operating without permission shut down
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മുനിസിപ്പൽ അനുമതിയില്ലാതെ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചതിന് അഹമ്മദിയിലെ വാണിജ്യ സ്ഥാപനം അധികൃതർ അടച്ചുപൂട്ടി. ആവശ്യമായ ലൈസൻസുകൾ നേടുന്നതിനുമുമ്പ് സ്ഥാപനം തുറന്നു വ്യാപാരം നടത്തിയിരുന്നതായി പരിശോധനയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് നടപടി.
മുനിസിപ്പൽ സർവീസസ് ഓഡിറ്റ് ആൻഡ് ഫോളോ-അപ്പ് വകുപ്പ് നിയമപരമായ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി അടച്ചുപൂട്ടൽ നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
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