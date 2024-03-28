Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഎ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 March 2024 6:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 March 2024 6:02 AM GMT

    എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം റ​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    iftar meet
    cancel
    camera_alt

    എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം റ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​യാ​സ് ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ഹി സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം റ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം മ​ങ്ക​ഫ് മെ​മ്മ​റീ​സ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. നി​യാ​സ് ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ഹി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി. ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് ബേ​ബി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. വ​നി​ത​വേ​ദി ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഡെ​യ്സി ബെ​ന്നി ആ​ശം​സ അ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ നൈ​ജി​ൽ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ജ​ന.​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി രാ​ജേ​ഷ് മാ​ത്യു ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Iftar meetKuwait NewsRamadan 2024Ernamkulam residence association
    News Summary - Iftar meet
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X