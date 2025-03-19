Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    19 March 2025 9:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    19 March 2025 9:13 AM IST

    എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം റെ​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം റെ​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    കേ​ര ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ സി​റാ​ജ് സ്രാ​മ്പി​ക്ക​ൽ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം റെ​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (കേ​ര) ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ എ​വ​ർ ഗ്രീ​ൻ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ബി​നി​ൽ സ്ക​റി​യ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    സി​റാ​ജ് സ്രാ​മ്പി​ക്ക​ൽ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    കേ​ര ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ശ​ശി​കു​മാ​ർ, വ​നി​താ​വേ​ദി ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ജി​നി ജേ​ക്ക​ബ്, അ​ങ്ക​മാ​ലി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ, ആ​ലു​വ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​വ​ന്റ് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ എ.​സി. നൈ​ജി​ൽ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

