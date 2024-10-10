Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളി​ലെ കൈയേറ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    Representation Image

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളി​ലെ കൈയേ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ തെ​ക്ക് ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​ള്ള അ​ൽ വ​ഫ്‌​റ റോ​ഡ് (റോ​ഡ് 306) മു​ത​ൽ മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സ്ഥി​തി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളി​ലെ ക​യ്യേ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി നീ​ക്കം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 100 നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ സൈ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ നീ​ക്കം ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. നി​ല​വി​ലു​ള്ള ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ഞ്ചു ശ​ത​മാ​നം മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ഇ​തെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:EncroachmentGovernment PropertyKuwait News
    News Summary - Encroachments on government properties are vacated
