Posted Ondate_range 22 Aug 2024 3:59 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 Aug 2024 3:59 AM GMT
ഫ്യൂച്ചർ ഇൻവെസ്റ്റ്മെന്റ് ഇനിഷ്യേറ്റിവ് ഫോറത്തിലേക്ക് അമീറിന് ക്ഷണംtext_fields
News Summary - Emir Invited to Future Investment Initiative Forum
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഒക്ടോബറിൽ റിയാദിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ഫ്യൂച്ചർ ഇൻവെസ്റ്റ്മെന്റ് ഇനിഷ്യേറ്റിവ് ഫോറം-2024ൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ അമീർ ശൈഖ് മിശ്അൽ അൽ അഹ്മദ് അൽ ജാബിർ അസ്സബാഹിന് ക്ഷണം.
ഫോറത്തിലേക്ക് അമീറിനെ സൗദി കിരീടാവകാശി മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ സൽമാൻ ഔദ്യോഗികമായി ക്ഷണിച്ചു. കുവൈത്തിലെ സൗദി അംബാസഡർ പ്രിൻസ് സുൽത്താൻ ബിൻ സാദ് അൽ സൗദ് ക്ഷണക്കത്ത് അമീറിന് കൈമാറി.
