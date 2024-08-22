Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 3:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 3:59 AM GMT

    ഫ്യൂ​ച്ച​ർ ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ഇ​നി​ഷ്യേ​റ്റി​വ് ഫോ​റ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​മീ​റി​ന് ക്ഷ​ണം

    അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് മി​ശ്അ​ൽ

    അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ

    ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹി​ന്

    സൗ​ദി അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ

    ക്ഷ​ണ​ക്ക​ത്ത് കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​റി​ൽ റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഫ്യൂ​ച്ച​ർ ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ഇ​നി​ഷ്യേ​റ്റി​വ് ഫോ​റം-2024​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് മി​ശ്അ​ൽ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹി​ന് ക്ഷ​ണം.

    ഫോ​റ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​മീ​റി​നെ സൗ​ദി കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ സൗ​ദി അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ പ്രി​ൻ​സ് സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബി​ൻ സാ​ദ് അ​ൽ സൗ​ദ് ക്ഷ​ണ​ക്ക​ത്ത് അ​മീ​റി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsEmirFuture Investment Initiative Forum
    News Summary - Emir Invited to Future Investment Initiative Forum
