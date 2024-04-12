Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    12 April 2024
    ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി

    ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി
    കു​​വൈ​​ത്ത് സി​​റ്റി: ഡോ.​അം​ബേ​ദ​ക​ർ ജ​യ​ന്തി പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് ഈ ​മാ​സം 14ന് ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി ആ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​ടി​യ​ന്തര കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കും. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ അ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്‍റ​റു​ക​ളും (ഐ.​സി.​എ.​സി) തു​റ​ന്നു പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

