Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 April 2024 2:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 April 2024 2:30 AM GMT

    വൈ​ദ്യു​തി​വി​ത​ര​ണം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടും

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്​ സി​റ്റി: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ചി​ല ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ വ​രും ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി​വി​ത​ര​ണം മു​ട​ങ്ങു​മെ​ന്ന് വൈ​ദ്യു​തി, ജ​ലം മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​വി​ധ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലേ സ​ബ്‌​സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ വാ​ര്‍ഷി​ക അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ല്‍ ആ​ണി​ത്. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ഏ​പ്രി​ല്‍ 20 വ​രെ നീ​ണ്ടു നി​ല്‍ക്കും. ഈ ​ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി​വി​ത​ര​ണം ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. ജോ​ലി​യു​ടെ സ്വ​ഭാ​വ​വും സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി കാ​ല​യ​ള​വ് കൂ​ട്ടു​ക​യോ കു​റ​ക്കു​ക​യോ ചെ​യ്യു​മെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:kuwaitelectricity supply
    News Summary - Electricity supply will be interrupted
