Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    2 Feb 2025 12:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    2 Feb 2025 12:20 PM IST

    കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി മു​ട​ങ്ങും

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ആ​റ് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലെ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്‌​ഫോ​ർ​മ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​യു​ടെ ഷെ​ഡ്യൂ​ൾ അ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് നി​ശ്ചി​ത സ​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി മു​ട​ങ്ങും. അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി എ​ട്ടു​വ​രെ തു​ട​രും. രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി നാ​ല് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ നീ​ളും.

