    date_range 28 March 2024 5:20 AM GMT
    date_range 28 March 2024 5:20 AM GMT

    എ​ല​ത്തൂ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​ല​ത്തൂ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (കെ.​ഇ.​എ) ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച്ച മെ​ഹ്ബൂ​ല കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ലൈ​ഫ് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ൻ​റ്‌ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ക്കീ​ർ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ തു​വ്വൂ​ർ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ റ​ദീ​സ് എം (51464866), ​ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് എം (65997088).

