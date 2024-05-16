Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 May 2024 3:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 May 2024 3:09 AM GMT

    ഇ.​കെ. നാ​യ​നാ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം നാളെ

    E.K. Nayanar memorial conference tomorrow
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കേ​ര​ള ആ​ർ​ട്ട്‌ ല​വേ​ഴ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ, ക​ല കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഇ.​കെ. നാ​യ​നാ​രു​ടെ 20ാം ച​ര​മ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. മേ​യ് 17ന് ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 4.30ന് ​അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം. സി.​പി.​എം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യേ​റ്റ് അം​ഗം പു​ത്ത​ല​ത്ത് ദി​നേ​ശ​ൻ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത ഗ​സ​ൽ ഗാ​യ​ക​ൻ അ​ലോ​ഷി ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഗ​സ​ൽ സ​ന്ധ്യ​യും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ക​ല കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

