Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 3:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 3:18 AM GMT

    ബ​സും ട്ര​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് എ​ട്ടു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    accident
    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽപ്പെ​ട്ട ബ​സ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ റോ​ഡി​ൽ ബ​സും ട്ര​ക്കും ത​മ്മി​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് എ​ട്ടു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​സി​ന്റെ മു​ൻ​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് സാ​ര​മാ​യ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    TAGS:AccidentKuwait News
