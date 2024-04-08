Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 April 2024 1:24 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 April 2024 1:29 AM GMT
പെരുന്നാൾ അവധി നാളെ മുതൽtext_fields
News Summary - Eid Ul-Fitr holiday from tomorrow onwards
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: രാജ്യത്ത് പെരുന്നാൾ അവധി ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച മുതൽ ആരംഭിക്കും. ശനിയാഴ്ച വരെയാണ് അവധി. ഞായറാഴ്ച മുതൽ പ്രവൃത്തി ദിനം പുനരാരംഭിക്കും. പൊതു അവധി ദിവസങ്ങളായ വെള്ളി, ശനി എന്നിവകൂടി ഉൾപ്പെട്ടാണ് അഞ്ചു ദിവസത്തെ അവധി. ഈ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ സർക്കാർ മന്ത്രാലയങ്ങൾ, ഏജൻസികൾ, പൊതു സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ എന്നിവയുടെ പ്രവർത്തനം നിർത്തിവെക്കും. എന്നാൽ, അടിയന്തര സ്വഭാവമുള്ള സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ പ്രവർത്തിക്കും.
