Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 8 April 2024 1:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 April 2024 1:29 AM GMT

    പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​വ​ധി നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ

    പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​വ​ധി നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​വ​ധി ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി ദി​നം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ വെ​ള്ളി, ശ​നി എ​ന്നി​വ​കൂ​ടി ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ട്ടാ​ണ് അ​ഞ്ചു ദി​വ​സ​ത്തെ അ​വ​ധി. ഈ ​ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ൾ, പൊ​തു സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ക്കും. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​ടി​യ​ന്തര സ്വ​ഭാ​വ​മു​ള്ള സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Public HolidaysEidul-Fitr
