    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2025 12:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2025 12:26 PM IST

    ബ​ലി പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​വ​ധി ജൂ​ൺ അ​ഞ്ചു​മു​ത​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ബ​ലി പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​വ​ധി ജൂ​ൺ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. ജൂ​ൺ അ​ഞ്ചു മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​മ്പ​തു വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി. ജൂ​ൺ 10 ന് ​ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി ദി​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. ജൂ​ൺ അഞ്ചി​ന്​ (വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്​​ച) അ​റ​ഫ ദി​ന​വും ആ​റി​ന്​ (വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്​​ച)​ ബ​ലി​പ്പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളും ആ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsEid Ul AdhaVacationKuwait Newsgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - eid ul adha vacation begins on June 5th.
