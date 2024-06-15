Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Jun 2024 5:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jun 2024 5:24 AM GMT

    ഹു​ദ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ്

    ഹു​ദ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്‌ സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഹു​ദ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ബ​ലി പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ന​മ​സ്ക്കാ​രം മം​ഗ​ഫ് ബ്ലോ​ക്ക്‌ നാ​ലി​നു സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള ബീ​ച്ച് പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തു ന​ട​ക്കും. പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ദി​വ​സം രാ​വി​ലെ 5:05 നാ​ണ് ന​മ​സ്ക്കാ​രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക. ഹു​ദാ സെ​ന്റ​ർ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​ദി​ൽ സ​ല​ഫി ന​മ​സ്‌​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കും. ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹി​ൽ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്കും സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Eid GahKuwait Indian Huda centre
    News Summary - Eid Gah
