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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകുവൈത്തിൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 18 May 2026 10:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2026 10:10 AM IST

    കുവൈത്തിൽ ബലിപെരുന്നാള്‍ 27ന്​

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    കുവൈത്തിൽ ബലിപെരുന്നാള്‍ 27ന്​
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    കുവൈത്ത്​ സിറ്റി: ദുല്‍ഹജ്ജ്​ മാസപ്പിറവി കണ്ടതോടെ രാജ്യത്ത്​ ബലിപെരുന്നാള്‍ മേയ്​ 27ന് ആഘോഷിക്കും. 26 നാകും അറഫ ദിനം. പെരുന്നാളിന് മലയാളികളടക്കമുള്ള വിവിധ കൂട്ടായ്മകളുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ വിപുലമായ ഈദു നമസ്കാരങ്ങൾ നടക്കും​. ഒമാൻ അടക്കമുള്ള ജി.സി.സി രാജ്യങ്ങളിലും മേയ്​ 27നാണ് ബലിപെരുന്നാള്‍. അതേസമയം കേരളത്തിൽ മേയ്​ 28നാണ് പെരുന്നാൾ.

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    TAGS:festEid al-AdhagulfKuwait
    News Summary - Eid al-Adha in Kuwait on the 27th
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