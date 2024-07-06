Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    6 July 2024 4:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 July 2024 4:21 AM GMT

    ഇ.​ഡി.​എ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി

    Ernakulam district association handed over education fund
    camera_alt

    എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ഡി​സ്ട്രി​ക്ട് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ഡി​സ്ട്രി​ക്ട് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (​ഇ.​ഡി.​എ) മ​ഞ്ഞ​പ്ര ന​ട​മു​റി എ​ൽ.​പി സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി. 50,000 രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ സ്റ്റു​ഡ​ന്റ്സ് സ​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ.​ഡി.​എ​യെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ത​ങ്ക​ച്ച​ൻ ജോ​സ​ഫ്, ചാ​രി​റ്റി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ബെ​ന്നി ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു.

