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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഈസ്റ്റർ ശുശ്രൂഷയും...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 5 April 2026 11:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 April 2026 11:00 AM IST

    ഈസ്റ്റർ ശുശ്രൂഷയും വിശുദ്ധ കുർബാനയും

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    ഈസ്റ്റർ ശുശ്രൂഷയും വിശുദ്ധ കുർബാനയും
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    കുവൈത്ത് സൈന്റ് പീറ്റേഴ്സ് ക്നാനായ ദേവാലയത്തിൽ നടന്ന ഈസ്റ്റർ ശുശ്രൂഷ

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: സൈന്റ് പീറ്റേഴ്സ് ക്നാനായ ദേവാലയത്തിൽ ഈസ്റ്റർ ശുശ്രുഷയും വിശുദ്ധ കുർബാനയും നടന്നു. നാഷണൽ ഇവാഞ്ചലിക്കൽ ചർച്ച് കോമ്പൗണ്ടിൽ നടന്ന ശുശ്രുഷകൾക്കു ഫാ. സിജിൽ ജോസ് വിലങ്ങൻപാറ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

    കുവൈത്തിന്റെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നായി നൂറുകണക്കിന് ആളുകൾ സംബന്ധിച്ചു. ഹാശാ ആഴ്ചയിലെ പരിപാടികൾക്ക് ട്രസ്റ്റി സജിലു തോമസ്,സെക്രട്ടറി മിലൻ അറക്കൽ, മാനേജിങ് കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗങ്ങളും നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

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    TAGS:EastergulfKuwait
    News Summary - Easter Service and Holy Communion
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