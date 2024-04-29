Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 29 April 2024 3:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2024 3:36 AM GMT

    കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നേ​രി​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം

    കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നേ​രി​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ചി​ല ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നേ​രി​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. സ​ബാ​ഹ് അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ വ​ട​ക്കു​കി​ഴ​ക്ക് ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തെ​ന്ന് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഫോ​ർ സ​യ​ന്റി​ഫി​ക് റി​സ​ർ​ച്ച് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​​ത്രി 11.17നാ​ണ് ച​ല​നം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ഭൂ​വി​താ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് 10 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ താ​ഴ്ച​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം 3.0 തീ​വ്ര​ത രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    TAGS:EarthquakesKuwait Institute for Scientific Research
    X