Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 28 Nov 2024 1:27 AM GMT
    date_range 28 Nov 2024 1:27 AM GMT

    ല​ഹ​രി വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ക​ട​ത്തി​യ സം​ഘം പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​ര​ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തോ​ളം ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ഗ​ൺ ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ള്‍ ക​ട​ത്താ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ഫോ​ർ നാ​ർ​ക്കോ​ട്ടി​ക്സ് ക​ൺ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ള്‍ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Drug traffickingKuwait NewsArrest
    News Summary - drug trafficking; The gang is under arrest
