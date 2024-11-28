Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Nov 2024 1:27 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 Nov 2024 1:27 AM GMT
ലഹരി വസ്തുക്കൾ കടത്തിയ സംഘം പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - drug trafficking; The gang is under arrest
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിലേക്ക് അരലക്ഷത്തോളം ക്യാപ്റ്റഗൺ ഗുളികകള് കടത്താന് ശ്രമിച്ച രണ്ടുപേർ പിടിയിൽ. ജനറൽ അഡ്മിനിസ്ട്രേഷൻ ഫോർ നാർക്കോട്ടിക്സ് കൺട്രോളിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് പ്രതികള് പിടിയിലായത്. കൂടുതൽ നിയമ നടപടികൾക്കായി പ്രതികളെ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട അധികാരികൾക്ക് കൈമാറി.
