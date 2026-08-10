കുവൈത്തിൽ ലഹരി വേട്ട; 12 പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

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Posted Ondate_range 10 Aug 2026 11:28 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Aug 2026 11:28 AM IST
കുവൈത്തിൽ ലഹരി വേട്ട; 12 പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Drug bust in Kuwait; 12 people arrested
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് ജനറൽ ഡയറക്ട്രേറ്റ് ഫോർ ഡ്രഗ് കൺട്രോൾ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ വൻ ലഹരിവേട്ട. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിലായി നടന്ന പരിശോധനകളിൽ 12 പേർ അറസ്റ്റിലായി. എട്ട് കേസുകളിലായി വൻതോതിൽ ലഹരി ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളാണ് പിടികൂടിയത്. 86,700 ലിറിക ഗുളികകൾ, 940 ഹെറോയിൻ, 405 ഗ്രാം മെതാംഫിറ്റമിൻ, 100 ലഹരി മരുന്നുകൾ, സിന്തറ്റിക് ലഹരികൾ, കഞ്ചാവ് എന്നിവ പിടികൂടി.
വിദേശത്തു നിന്നെത്തിയ ഷിപ്മെന്റിനുള്ളിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ചു കടത്തവെയാണ് ഒരു ലഹരി വേട്ട. കസ്റ്റംസ് വിഭാഗവുമായി ചേർന്ന് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലൂടെയാണ് ഇവ പിടിച്ചത്.
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