Posted On 23 Dec 2025 12:49 PM IST
Updated On 23 Dec 2025 12:49 PM IST
ഡോ.യാക്കൂബ് മാർ ഐറേനിയോസ് മെത്രാപ്പോലീത്താക്ക് സ്വീകരണം നൽകി
News Summary - Dr. Yakub Mar Irenaeus welcomed the Metropolitan
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: സെന്റ് ഗ്രീഗോറിയോസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് മഹാ ഇടവകയുടെ ക്രിസ്തുമസ്-പുതുവത്സര ശുശ്രൂഷകൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകാൻ മലങ്കര സഭയുടെ കൊച്ചി ഭദ്രാസനാധിപൻ ഡോ.യാക്കൂബ് മാർ ഐറേനിയോസ് മെത്രാപ്പോലീത്ത കുവൈത്തിലെത്തി.
കുവൈത്ത് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ഇടവക അംഗങ്ങൾ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് ഊഷ്മളമായ സ്വീകരണം നൽകി. മഹാ ഇടവക വികാരി ഫാ.ഡോ.ബിജു ജോർജ്ജ് പാറയ്ക്കൽ, ഫാ.ഗീവർഗീസ് ജോൺ, ഇടവക ട്രസ്റ്റി ദീപക് അലക്സ് പണിക്കർ, സെക്രട്ടറി ജേക്കബ് റോയ്, ഭരണസമിതി അംഗങ്ങൾ എന്നിവർ സന്നിഹിതരായിരുന്നു.
