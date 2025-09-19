Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 12:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 12:31 PM IST

    ഡോ.​ലി​യ സൂ​സ​ൻ കോ​രു​തി​ന് എം.​ഡി ഡ​ർ​മ​റ്റോ​ള​ജി​യി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാം റാ​ങ്ക്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ​ഞ്ചാ​ബ് ബാ​ബാ ഫ​രീ​ദ് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി എം.​ഡി ഡ​ർ​മ​റ്റോ​ള​ജി​യി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാം റാ​ങ്ക് ഡോ.​ലി​യ സൂ​സ​ൻ കോ​രു​തി​ന്. സി.​എം.​സി ലു​ഥി​യാ​ന​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് എം.​ഡി ഡ​ർ​മ​റ്റോ​ള​ജി പ​ഠ​നം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ശി​ഫ അ​ൽ ജ​സീ​റ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മു​ൻ ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ തി​രു​വ​ല്ല പൊ​ടി​യാ​ടി പ​ടി​പ്പു​ര​ക്ക​ൽ ഡോ.​പി സി ​കോ​രു​തി​ന്റെ​യും, ഡോ.​സു​ജ കോ​രു​തി​ന്റെ​യും മ​ക​ളും കോ​ട്ട​യം ക​ഞ്ഞി​ക്കു​ഴി പെ​രും​തു​രു​ത്തി​ൽ ഡോ. ​റി​ജൊ വ​ർ​ക്കി സി​റി​യ​ക്കി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യ​യു​മാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait NewsDermatologygulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Dr. Leah Susan Korut, MD, ranked first in Dermatology
