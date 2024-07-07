Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഇത്യോ​പ്യ​ൻ ഗാ​ർ​ഹി​ക...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 July 2024 3:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 July 2024 3:48 AM GMT

    ഇത്യോ​പ്യ​ൻ ഗാ​ർ​ഹി​ക തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇത്യോ​പ്യ​ൻ ഗാ​ർ​ഹി​ക തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തും
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​ത്യോ​പ്യ​ൻ ഗാ​ർ​ഹി​ക തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ റി​ക്രൂ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക ഗാ​ർ​ഹി​ക തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി റി​ക്രൂട്ട്മെന്റ് ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ളും ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ളും പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി. അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ച ധാ​ര​ണാ​പ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന് ഇത്യോ​പ്യ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്‍റ് അം​ഗീ​കാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി​യെ​ന്ന് ഗാ​ർ​ഹി​ക തൊ​ഴി​ൽ കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​നാ​യ ബാ​സം അ​ൽ ഷ​മ്മ​രി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. റി​ക്രൂ​ട്മെ​ന്‍റ് ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Domestic worker recruitmentEthiopian Parliament
    News Summary - Domestic worker recruitment
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick