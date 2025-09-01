Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഗാ​ർ​ഹി​ക തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Sept 2025 9:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Sept 2025 9:37 AM IST

    ഗാ​ർ​ഹി​ക തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചെ​യ്ത നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    suicide
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ ഗാ​ർ​ഹി​ക തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യെ ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചെ​യ്ത നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. അ​ധി​കൃ​​ത​ർ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് മെ​ഡി​സി​ൻ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പൗ​ര​ൻ വീ​ട്ടു​ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി​യെ കാ​ണാ​ത്ത​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാണ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളിയെ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. സം​ഭ​വം ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​യാ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. മ​ര​ണ​കാ​ര​ണം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newscommits suicideKuwait NewsDomestic worker
    News Summary - Domestic worker commits suicide
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X