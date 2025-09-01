Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 1 Sept 2025 9:37 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Sept 2025 9:37 AM IST
ഗാർഹിക തൊഴിലാളി ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്ത നിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Domestic worker commits suicide
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഫർവാനിയയിൽ ഗാർഹിക തൊഴിലാളിയെ ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്ത നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. അധികൃതർ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി മൃതദേഹം ഫോറൻസിക് മെഡിസിൻ വിഭാഗത്തിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. കുവൈത്ത് പൗരൻ വീട്ടുജോലിക്കാരിയെ കാണാത്തതിനെ തുടർന്ന് നടത്തിയ അന്വേഷണത്തിലാണ് തൊഴിലാളിയെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. സംഭവം ആത്മഹത്യയായി അധികൃതർ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. മരണകാരണം കണ്ടെത്തുന്നതിനായി അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.
