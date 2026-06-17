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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightചാലറ്റുകളും വിശ്രമ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2026 11:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2026 11:41 AM IST

    ചാലറ്റുകളും വിശ്രമ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളും വാടകക്കെടുത്ത് മറിച്ചു നൽകരുത്

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    ചാലറ്റുകളും വിശ്രമ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളും വാടകക്കെടുത്ത് മറിച്ചു നൽകരുത്
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ചാലറ്റുകളും വിശ്രമ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളും വാടകക്കെടുത്ത് മറ്റുള്ളവർക്ക് നൽകരുതെന്ന് കുവൈത്ത് ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകി. ലൈസൻസ് ഉള്ള സൈറ്റുകൾ അനുവദിച്ച ആവശ്യങ്ങൾക്ക് മാത്രമേ ഉപയോഗിക്കാവൂ എന്നും മന്ത്രാലയം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    നിയമലംഘനം കണ്ടെത്തിയാൽ മുൻകൂർ അറിയിപ്പ് ഇല്ലാതെ ലൈസൻസ് റദ്ദാക്കുകയും സൈറ്റിൽ നിന്ന് ഒഴിപ്പിക്കുമെന്നും കുവൈത്ത് ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:gulfKuwaitrest homeChalet
    News Summary - Do not rent out chalets and rest homes and then give them away.
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