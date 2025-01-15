Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Jan 2025 11:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jan 2025 11:07 AM IST

    എ​ട്ട് മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ ജ​ല​വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തെ ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കും

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ശു​ഐ​ബ പ​മ്പി​ങ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ചി​ല പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ എ​ട്ടു മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ ശു​ദ്ധ​ജ​ല വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​റ​വു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ല, വൈ​ദ്യു​തി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    മം​ഗ​ഫ്, ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ, റു​മൈ​തി​യ, സ​ൽ​വ, സാ​ൽ​മി​യ, മൈ​ദാ​ൻ ഹ​വ​ല്ലി, മി​ശ്രി​ഫ്, സ​ബാ​ഹ് അ​ൽ സാ​ലിം ബ്ലോ​ക്ക് 1,2,3 എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ജ​ല​വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തെ ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ക.

    TAGS:water distributionkuwait
