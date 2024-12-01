Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 4:48 AM GMT
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 4:48 AM GMT

    അ​ബ്ദ​ലി​യി​ൽ മ​ദ്യ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ ഫാ​ക്ട​റി ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ബ്ദ​ലി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന മ​ദ്യ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ ഫാ​ക്ട​റി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം റെ​യ്ഡ് ചെ​യ്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി​പ്പു​കാ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഫാ​ക്ട​റി ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ക്കാ​രാ​ണ്. മ​ദ്യം സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത് നീ​ന്ത​ൽ​ക്കു​ള​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    News Summary - Distillery found in Abdali
