കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് എയർവേസ് കോർപറേഷൻ ചെയർമാൻ അലി അൽദുഖാനുമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ സിബി ജോർജ് ചർച്ചനടത്തി. ഇരു രാജ്യങ്ങളും തമ്മിലുള്ള ഉഭയകക്ഷി ബന്ധം, വ്യോമയാനമേഖലയിലെ സഹകരണം ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തൽ എന്നിവ വിഷയമായതായി എംബസി വാർത്തക്കുറിപ്പിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.
2 April 2022 5:02 AM GMT
2022-04-02T10:34:47+05:30
അംബാസഡർ-കുവൈത്ത് എയർവേസ് ചെയർമാൻ ചർച്ചtext_fields
News Summary - Discussion between the Ambassador and the Airways Chairman
