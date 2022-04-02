Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_right...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2022 5:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2022-04-02T10:34:47+05:30

    അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ-​കു​വൈ​ത്ത്​ എ​യ​ർ​വേ​​സ്​ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ച​ർ​ച്ച​

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ-​കു​വൈ​ത്ത്​ എ​യ​ർ​വേ​​സ്​ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ച​ർ​ച്ച​
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ സി​ബി ജോ​ർ​ജ്​ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​യ​ർ​വേ​സ്​ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ അ​ലി അ​ൽ​ദു​ഖാ​നു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്​​ച ന​ട​ത്തിയപ്പോ

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്​ സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​യ​ർ​വേ​സ്​ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ അ​ലി അ​ൽ​ദു​ഖാ​നു​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ സി​ബി ജോ​ർ​ജ്​ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ന​ട​ത്തി. ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധം, വ്യോ​മ​യാ​ന​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ വി​ഷ​യ​മാ​യ​താ​യി എം​ബ​സി വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Discussion 
    News Summary - Discussion between the Ambassador and the Airways Chairman
    OTHER STORIES
    Next Story
    X
    X