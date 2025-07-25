Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    25 July 2025 9:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    25 July 2025 9:56 AM IST

    ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര വി​ക​സ​നം വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക് യു.​എ.​ഇ​യു​ടെ ക​ത്ത്

    letter
    വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ യ​ഹ്‌​യ​ക്ക് യു.​എ.​ഇ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ക​ത്ത് കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വി​വി​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ യു​വ ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര നേ​തൃ​ത്വം വി​ക​സി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യും കു​വൈ​ത്തും. ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് യു.​എ.​ഇ യു​വ​ജ​ന​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി​യും അ​റ​ബ് യു​വ​ജ​ന കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ത​ല​വ​നു​മാ​യ ഡോ. ​സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ആ​ൽ ന​യാ​ദി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ യ​ഹ്‌​യ​ക്ക് ക​ത്ത​യ​ച്ചു. രേ​ഖാ​മൂ​ല​മു​ള്ള ക​ത്ത് കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ യു.​എ.​ഇ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ഡോ. ​മ​താ​ർ ആ​ൽ ന​യാ​ദി വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ യ​ഹ്‌​യ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

